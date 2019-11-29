Get Rid Of Cable Clutter For Good With This 3-In-1 Wireless Charging Dock

There’s truly no luxury greater than rocking the holy trinity of the Apple tech collection (iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods), but it comes with a price: cable clutter. Each gadget comes with its own cable and plug, and while you can technically use a single wire for all of them, it can become a hassle when they need refueling at the same time.

To streamline charging and get rid of pesky cable clutter once and for all, switch to using the iPM 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Dock. This ingenious pad makes juicing up your tech collection so much easier. All you have to do is put your gadget atop the dock, and it will automatically start powering up your device. It has intelligent recognition that identifies how much power your device needs, and you can even charge your Apple Watch, iPhone, and AirPods all at the same time. It also boasts a non-slip design to keep your devices safe from scratches, as well as automatic overcharging protection to avoid incurring damage.

It usually retails for $119.99, but you can grab it on sale now for only $38.16 using coupon code BFSAVE15 at checkout.

