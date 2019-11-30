Save 40% On This Paula Deen Air Fryer Before Black Friday

When it comes to comfort food, everyone knows that Paula Deen is the best of the best. Dubbed as the Queen of Southern Cuisine, she rose to prominence thanks to her array of specialties, including chicken pot pies, barbecue sandwiches, butter-soaked treats, and deep-fried munchies. But even the culinary legend knows that comfort food isn’t the healthiest, which is why she released the Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer.

Now on sale for 40% off, this air fryer lets you prepare healthier, quick meals for you and your whole family. It features a single basket design and rapid air circulation system, both of which work in conjunction together to cook larger portions at faster speeds, all while using less oil. It’s capable of prepping up to 9.5 quarts of food, enough to fill up the tummies of your friends and family. The basket is crafted from ceramic non-stick coating to make cleaning effortless. There’s also a built-in control knob and recommended cooking temperatures that let you air fry, bake, roast, or reheat food.

Grab one just in time for holiday festivities. It usually retails for $249.99, but you can take one home now for only $149.99.

Paula Deen 9.5QT Family-Sized Air Fryer – $119.99 See Deal

