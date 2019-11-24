A Lil Positivity: Tyler Perry Helps Cover $16K Hospital Bill For A Couple Trapped in Mexico
- By Bossip Staff
Tyler Perry Helped Pay The Hospital Bill Of A Couple Stuck In Mexico
According to TMZ, Tyler Perry continues to be the gift that keeps on giving. He recently rescued a couple that was trapped in a Mexican hospital over a $14k medical bill.
NBC News reports that Johnson’s sister created a GoFundMe page to raise money needed to cover the cost. Tyler Perry apparently saw a report on the couple’s dilemma and sent a payment to cover the bill, which by then had ballooned to over $16,000, sources told NBC News. He called to pay with his credit card over the phone but the hospital refused, the film mogul went out of his way to reportedly wire money to the couple.
