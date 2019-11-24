Go ‘Head Grandma: 82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beat The Brakes Off A Man That Tried To Break Into Her Home

82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats The Brakes Off A Would-Be Burglar

According to WHAM, a would-be burglar thought he found an easy lick until the 82-year-old woman living in the house beat him up with a table.

Willie Murphy, an 82-year-old bodybuilder, says she was getting ready for bed when a man began pounding on her door and begging her to let him in because he was sick. After she called the police and refused to let him in, he broke into the home.

He had no clue that she is an award-winning bodybuilder who works out at the YMCA almost every day.

“He picked the wrong house to break into..”

Murphy hid until he entered the room and that’s when she beat him to a pulp with a table. “I picked up the table, and I went to work on him,” she said. ‘The table broke.” She then grabbed a bottle of shampoo and poured it into his eyes before grabbing a broom.

“And when he’s down,” she continued, “I’m jumping on him.” “I grabbed the shampoo,” she said. “Guess what? He’s still on the ground. In his face, all of it, the whole thing.” “I got the broom,” she continued. “He’s pulling the broom. I’m hitting him with the broom.”

Authorities arrived shortly after and they all wanted to take selfies with Murphy after seeing how she defended herself during what could have been an unfortunate situation.

Good for her! See what happens when you do clownery???