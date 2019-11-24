SMH: 3 Wounded In Shooting Outside Shoreline Mafia’s Concert In Salt Lake City

Shooting Outside Shoreline Mafia’s Salt Lake City Show

Authorities in Utah are currently investigating a shooting that ended up leaving three people wounded during a Shoreline Mafia concert on Friday night.

The incident went down shortly after 10 p.m. outside of The Complex in Salt Lake City, which is where a passing vehicle reportedly opened fire on individuals who were leaving the venue. According to the Associated Press, Police Lt. Carlos Valencia said that one adult victim was shot in the chest, another adult was shot in the arm, and a juvenile was wounded in the foot from a ricochet bullet. All three of the victims were each treated at the hospital and are expected to survive.

According to authorities, two adults in their early 20s got into a verbal altercation during the concert, but investigators have not yet determined whether this argument was connected to the shooting. It’s also not known if the two adults knew the minor, because none of the victims are cooperating with police.

“There was a ton of people who saw a lot of things,” Valencia told the Salt Lake City Tribune. “We’re trying to find the best witnesses.”

Initially, the Police Lt. said that one of the three victims had shot back at the vehicle from which the original shots were fired–but he has since told the AP no guns were found on any of the victims.

Authorities believe this incident was gang-related.