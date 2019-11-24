Deontay Wilder ‘To Dis Day’ Destroys Luis Ortiz With KO In 7th Round

In yay sports news…

Deontay Wilder can’t be stopped. The Heavyweight world titleholder electrified Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena during a bout with Luis “King Kong” Ortiz. ESPN reports that Wilder was actually losing the fight and was being outboxed by Luis on all three scorecards. That all changed however in the 7th round when Wilder landed a huge right hand on Ortiz successfully knocking him out.

The win meant that Wilder retained his title for the 10th time — surpassing the number made by legends such as Mike Tyson and Joe Frazier.

Yiiiiikes!

“I saw the shot, and I took it,” Wilder said accordint to ESPN. “My intellect is very high in the ring, and no one gives me credit for it. I think I buzzed him with a left hook earlier in the round, and I took it from there.”

“With Ortiz, you can see why no other heavyweight wants to fight him,” Wilder said. “He’s very crafty. He moves strategically, and his intellect is very high. I had to measure him in certain places. I had to go in and out, and finally, I found my measurement.