American Music Awards Style File: Are Y’all Feelin’ These Get Ups?

Best And Worst Of American Music Awards Fashion

The 2019 American Music Awards was the setting for a lot of interesting fashion choices Sunday night. Some of the biggest names in entertainment hit up the red carpet at L.A.’s Microsoft Theatre for the big night, which was hosted by Ciara. Cici donned all blue for her red carpet arrival but changed into a few different looking throughout the night. A lot of folks loved Lizzo’s tangerine ruffled number — but are you feelin’ it? Lil Nas X went all out with a neon green and zebra stripes, meanwhile Billie Eilish was very very creative with her head to toe Burberry. Definitely some DIFFERENT options, that not everyone will love. Which were winners for you? How about losers?

We also picked some looks that were a little on the safer side — but also stunning. Toni Braxton wore beige tulle, while Ella Mai got grown in a sparkly black LBD, Megan Thee Stallion took notes from Jessica Rabbit and Regina King also chose an all black look, but got creative with her headpiece. If you had to choose, Who Looked More Bangin?

