Bawwwdy Pordyyy: Ciara & Lala Dazzle The AMAs With Milfy “Melanin” Magic
- By Bossip Staff
Ciara Performs At AMAs, Shatters Twitter
Well, at least we had Ciara to liven up last night’s mildly enjoyable proceedings with an electric performance of brand new bop “Melanin” that gave us dazzling choreo and a guest appearance by Lala the rapper that sent the whole entire crowd (and internet) into heart eye hysteria.
Peep the Twitter hysteria over Ciara’s AMAs performance on the flip.
