Bawwwdy Pordyyy: Ciara & Lala Dazzle The AMAs With Milfy “Melanin” Magic

ciara finally booked that stage pic.twitter.com/u2MkFmgfBm — stephen ossola (@stephenossola) November 25, 2019

Ciara Performs At AMAs, Shatters Twitter

Well, at least we had Ciara to liven up last night’s mildly enjoyable proceedings with an electric performance of brand new bop “Melanin” that gave us dazzling choreo and a guest appearance by Lala the rapper that sent the whole entire crowd (and internet) into heart eye hysteria.

Ciara is a gorgeous dancing queen but this song is giving me these vibes #AMAs pic.twitter.com/PwugMOJVtN — Sarah (@sarahtalksmedia) November 25, 2019

Peep the Twitter hysteria over Ciara’s AMAs performance on the flip.