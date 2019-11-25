Bumpin’ Around: Christina Milian Puts Her Baby Belly On Blizzy

Christina Milian Shows Off Her Baby Bump

Christina Milian got snapped by the paps in L.A. over the weekend, looking cute in a billowy two piece set with her baby bump sweetly protruding.

C-Milli looked to be in great spirits — she must be still in her second trimester cuz most women with children will tell you it’s them last couple weeks that will drive you cray cray. Christina was with her sister Liz’s hubby — he’s also French so between him and Matt, the whole family is gonna be tri-lingual, what with the Milians being Cuban. Check out more photos below, then hit the flip for some social media sweetness.