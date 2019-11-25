Congratulations! Hoda Kotb Engaged To Longtime Love Joel Schiffman

Hoda Kotb Engaged

Hoda Kotb is officially off the market. The TODAY co-anchor made the announcement on the show Monday that she and financier Joel Schiffman are making it official after six years together.

“I have to tell you something that a friend of mine, a friend of ours, asked me to let you guys in on a secret,” Hoda said. “I’ll give you her initials. Her initials are Hoda Kotb, and she’s engaged.”

Hoda, 55, also revealed that Joe, 61, proposed this weekend while they were on a tropical vacation.

“We ended up having a little dinner on the beach,” she added. “And he was like, ‘I have something else I would like to say,’ and he said some beautiful things, and then he got down on one knee. Then he said, ‘Would you be my wife?”’

Hoda and Joel are the proud parents to two adopted daughters; Haley Joy, 2, and newborn Hope Catherine.

Prior to their engagement, the couple moved in together after three years of dating.

Congrats Hoda!