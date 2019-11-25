Gall Don’t Lie: Clippers Benchwarmin’ Bozo Baller Patrick Patterson “Apologizes” For Calling Black Woman A “Bulldog”

Patrick Patterson For Calling Black Woman “Bulldog”

Kanye West has completely sullied his legacy with his “slavery was a choice” shenanigans but the lyric “When he get on, he leave yo’ a$$ for a white girl” will live on long after he, Donald Trump and Joel Osteen have gone to meet their maker, white Jesus.

Enter Los Angeles Clippers baller Patrick Patterson. If you’ve never heard of him, don’t feel bad. There are millions of people hearing his name for the very first time this morning and not because he drained a game-winning basket.

Patrick got into a tiff with an Instagram user this weekend after posting a pic of himself and his white wife. The user, a Black woman, commented that if Patterson wasn’t a pro athlete, his white wife would never have married him.

The sedentary Gatorade-drinker replied: “so I should go blind looking at u instead? no thank u”. That little quip set off an avalanche of righteous indignation under the comment that eventually lead an insecure and self-victimized Patterson to respond with the following:

“so I should settle for a bulldog and act like I’m happy with my life and preach “keep it in your race” to the world as if Dr. King didn’t fight/die for equality, acceptance, all cultures loving one another, and no hate? no thanks. that may be your life but I don’t want that for mine or my family. color doesn’t matter. wake up.”

Big. Ol. Yikes. Might as well have just called the lady a b!tch. Bulldog? Who says that?? Smfh.

Later yesterday evening, Patrick realized that he needed a clean up on aisle 5 and returned to the scene of the crime to drop off what he hopes is exculpatory evidence.

Tuh.

It should be noted that through 15 NBA games this season Patrick Patterson is averaging 4.5 points-per-game and is only shooting 36.5% from the field. We say that to say Pat clearly isn’t a great shooter and it stands to reason that Becky-with-the-good-hair probably shot her shot first to secure the swirly bag.