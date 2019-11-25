Dangote: Burna Boy Brings His Afrobeat Hits To NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Burna Boy Performs At SSE Arena Wembley, London

Source: Joseph Okpako / Getty

Burna Boy: NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

For your viewing and listening pleasure…

Burna Boy has had one hell of a year after the release of his critically praised album “African Giant”. The Nigerian singer-songwriter is now blessing us stateside with a live, in-studio performance of a few of his beloved hits on NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert. With a band and backup singer, Burna Boy really lets his voice shine.

Watch Burna Boy play “Gbona”, “Wetin Man Go Do”, “Dangote” and “Ye” at the Tiny Desk. Hit play.

