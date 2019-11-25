For Your Viewing Pleasure: Tinashe Turns Up With Heat With Fiery Visual For “So Much Better” Featuring G-Eazy [Video]

Tinashe is free and she’s putting her foot on the gas with new music and regular release of new music videos.

Nasty ‘Nashe has released a clip for her new single “So Much Better” featuring G-Eazy and it’s really something to see.

Press play down below to have a look-see.

Please and thank you.

