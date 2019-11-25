Sneaker Shopping: Blake Griffin Talks Winning A Bet Against Michael Jordan, Dunk Contests & More [Video]

Blake Griffin Goes Sneaker Shopping At Nojo Kicks In Detroit

Blake Griffin is the latest celebrity to go Sneaker Shopping with Complex’s Joe La Puma, who he met up with at Nojo Kicks in Detroit, Michigan.

Throughout the episode, the baller talks about sneakers he was supposed to wear in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest, winning a bet against Michael Jordan that earned him an exclusive Air Jordan XI, and giving his friend the Off-White x Air Jordan 1 for his wedding.

Check out the video down below to see what sneakers Blake ends up buying: