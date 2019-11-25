Florida Crazies: Dog Does Donuts In Car For An Hour [Video]

Pure comedy!!!

Dog Does Donuts In Car For An Hour

Somehow a particularly clever canine spent an hour joyriding behind the wheel of a car. Florida’s known for having a SLEW of crazies doing bizarre things with headlines like; “Florida Man Attacks Girlfriend With Sauce Packets and Florida Man Arrested Over “I Eat Azz” Bumper Sticker.

Now it looks like the Florida animals are getting in on the bizarre action.

Port St. Lucie police posted a video of a car in a cul-de-sac going around in circles. Apparently, a man stepped out of his vehicle for a moment and his dog named Max accidentally hit the shifter into reverse causing the car to circle the cul-de-sac. The owner was locked out of the vehicle and tried to open it with an extra key fob but apparently, the battery was dead, leaving the pooch inside for an hour-long joy ride as first responders came to the scene.

Anne Sabol, of Port St. Lucie, said when she went outside she saw the car going around in circles where it hit a mailbox and knocked over a few trashcans but didn’t cause much damage. “First I thought I saw somebody backing up but then they kept going and I’m like, OK, what are they doing?” Sabol said to WESH.com. “The cops came and I’m like, OK. And when the cops got the door open a black dog jumped out I was like, they should give that thing a license,” Sabol said.

Max was apparently just fine and the video has racked up nealry 150K views on Facebook.

What do YOU tuink about this clever canine getting his roll on???