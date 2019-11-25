Aye, Dis Fye: Rubi Rose Shakes What Her Momma Gave Her Alongside Yella Beezy And NLE Choppa In “Hit Yo Dance” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff

Rubi Rose Hit Yo Dance Yella Beezy NLE Choppa

Source: Prince Williams/Wireimage/Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images/Paras Griffin/G / Getty

Rubi Rose “Hit Yo Dance” Featuring Yella Beezy And NLE Choppa

Rubi Rose is about to be one of the newest artists that you see everywhere. Trust us when we tell you that.

View this post on Instagram

Zip it up nigha … i only want the neck🤗

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose) on

The slim-thick Atlanta, Georgia firebrand is a force to contend with and her new single “Hit Yo Dance” featuring Yella Beezy and NLE Choppa is about to take over all strip clubs and dance floors near you.

View this post on Instagram

Iont make love… baby we make magic!** @fashionnova ad

A post shared by Rubi Rose (@therubirose) on

Peep the music video and tell us this ain’t a hit. Go ‘head. Lie. We dare you.

Do you like what you see?

Categories: Bangers, For Your Viewing Pleasure, Hate It or Love It?!?!

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.