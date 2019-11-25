Aye, Dis Fye: Rubi Rose Shakes What Her Momma Gave Her Alongside Yella Beezy And NLE Choppa In “Hit Yo Dance” [Video]

Rubi Rose “Hit Yo Dance” Featuring Yella Beezy And NLE Choppa

Rubi Rose is about to be one of the newest artists that you see everywhere. Trust us when we tell you that.

The slim-thick Atlanta, Georgia firebrand is a force to contend with and her new single “Hit Yo Dance” featuring Yella Beezy and NLE Choppa is about to take over all strip clubs and dance floors near you.

Peep the music video and tell us this ain’t a hit. Go ‘head. Lie. We dare you.

Do you like what you see?