Red Table Talk: T.I. And Tiny Join Jada Pinkett Smith To Discuss His Hymen Hovering Hijinks [VIDEO]

Rapper T.I. and His Wife Tiny Set The Record Straight

The much anticipated T.I./Tiny episode of “Red Table Talk” has finally arrived on Facebook Watch. Rapper, actor, producer and TV star T.I. comes to the Table with his wife Tiny to address the recent controversy around him taking his daughter to the gynecologist to ensure she’s still a virgin. Part 1 of a special 2-part Red Table Talk, the episode kicks off with Will and Jada greeting T.I. and Tiny as they arrive. Tip is dismayed to find that Will won’t be sticking around to “help him out”.

You can watch the episode HERE

It doesn’t take long for T.I. to claim he didn’t think people would take him so literally. He and Tiny insist that Deyjah and her mom both consented to T.I. being at her appointments — which they say happened when she was 15 and not 18.

So T.I. says “this false narrative has been sensationalized,” do you think people overreacted or was it only right that we as a community made him aware that he was out of line?

A lot of people are still saying they wish that Deyjah and her mom had also been on the episode. All we could really do is trust T.I. that his daughter asked him not to further address it up until now.

And it looks like we’re in for a treat next week too because Tip and Tiny are talking about their marital strife on the Facebook Show. Looks like Tiny is much more talkative for this part. We can’t wait.

Part two of the special Red Table Talk episode with T.I. and wife Tiny will drop Wednesday, November 27 on Facebook Watch at 9:00 a.m. PT / 12:00 p.m. ET.