WWHL: NeNe Says Three “Nice Things” About Kenya & Kelly Rowland Talks DC3 [Video]

#WWHL NeNe Says Says Three “Nice Things” About Kenya & Kelly Rowland Talks DC3

“Watch What Happens Live” brought out some top-notch guests this week who talked RHOA and music. NeNe Leakes and Kelly Rowland hit the couch with Andy Cohen after Sunday’s episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” and the two dished on a number of topics.

Things got especially interesting (and shady) when NeNe was asked by Andy if she could say three nice things about Kenya Moore.

“Um, yeah, sure. You know, I’m not the real evil one here, okay?” said NeNe. “Uh, I think she has nice contacts, I think she has a nice grade of hair. And um, lemme think…” she continued.

Kelly then told her to say a “real one” and NeNe laughed saying, “These are so real—and I think the line around her lips is nice.”

Oh bwooooy.

Kelly also answered some questions about Destiny’s Child and told a fan who called in that unfortunately she, Beyoncé and Michelle haven’t discussed a possible reunion.

“No, we haven’t talked about it. We talk about everything else but that,” she said. “And I like the surprise of it! You know what I mean? Y’all know everything.”

Womp, womp. Ya hate to hear it.

Still despite the bleak DC3 reunion news, Kelly stunned fans by wearing an incredible ALIÉTTE NY look.

What do YOU think about Kelly and NeNe on “Watch What Happens Live”???

