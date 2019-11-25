Watch Lambo Anlo’s Strangely Wonderful “Blac Chyna” Video

Lambo Anlo “Blac Chyna” Video

Rising star Lambo Anlo continues to build on his show-stealing A3C performance and millions of Spotify streams with refreshing creativity that shines through in his strangely wonderful new “Blac Chyna” video that you can peep below.

“[Blac Chyna is] the story of a woman who grew up in an impoverished environment, taking any step she can to get where she wants to be in life. For the video, we wanted to showcase the various cultures and races of women who go through this same struggle,” said the DMV-bred Rostrum Records phenom who’s primed for a big 2020.

Need more Lambo? Follow him here and here.