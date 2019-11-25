Need More People? R. Kelly Survivor Lisa Van Allen Is Side-Eyeing Joycelyn Savage’s Sudden Suspect Snitch Story [Video]

R. Kelly Accuser Lisa Van Allen Questions Joycelyn Savages Motives

R. Kelly‘s alleged sex slave Joycelyn Savage has turned tale and is now accusing the singer of the same depraved acts that we all knew were going on.

However, according to accuser Lisa Van Allen, something doesn’t smell right. Van Allen appeared on TMZ Live today and laid out her case as to why she doesn’t quite believe Savage’s story.

Van Allen also sounds off on her beef with the follow-up to this year’s blockbuster Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly: The Aftermath.

Check out what she had to say in the video below.

What do you think of what Lisa had to say about Joycelyn and Lifetime?