Guess Which “Grown-ish” Character Will Be Toting A Gut Full Of Human In Season 3? [VIDEO]

“grown-ish” Returns For Season 3 And Somebody Is Expecting

We’re super excited for the season 3 return of “grown-ish” but now we can’t hardly wait for the January 16th premiere because we’re in super suspense after learning that someone from the “grown-ish” crew is headed into their junior year with an unexpected surprise — a pregnancy. Check out the teaser below:

Back for junior year, and picking up after a cliffhanger season finale, “grown-ish” returns on an all-new night beginning THURSDAY, JAN. 16, at 8:00 p.m. EST. The gang returns as confident, eager and seasoned upper-classmen, with Zoey and her girls (… and Vivek) moving into an off-campus home, ready to take on the school year. They quickly realize that they have been mistaken about the disillusionment of adulthood, with real-life problems coming for them, including student loans, work/ life balance and, of course, messy breakups. Plus, the season premiere picks up with some of the crew having to deal with the repercussions of their big mistakes before summer break. From ABC Signature Studios, “grown-ish” stars Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa, Emily Arlook, Jordan Buhat, Chloe Bailey, Halle Bailey, Luka Sabbat and Diggy Simmons. The series will continue to explore important topics including college athletics, cultural appropriation, toxic masculinity, anxiety, burnout and more.

grown-ish season 3 premieres Thursday, January 16th on Freeform.

Which character do you think is knocked up? We know Jazz and Doug are probably in the most serious relationship BUT can you imagine the storyline if it’s Zoe or Ana? Especially considering the drama they’ve already had over Aaron. Or if it’s Zoe and Luka is the dad. We really can’t wait.