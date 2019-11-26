Friend-less Fury: Mouth-Breathing Miserables Are Dragging Friendsgiving & It’s The Ashiest Thing Ever
Miserable Twitter Vs. Friendsgiving
Twitter can be addictive and often hilarious when it’s not a toxic wasteland filled with miserable people who hate anything that everyone loves. And by anything, we mean everything including Friendsgiving–a warm and fuzzy celebration of friendship during Thanksgiving season–that sparked hilarious chaos between those who love it and others who hate it across Twitter.
Peep the Twitter chaos over Friendsgiving on the flip.
