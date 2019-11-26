Friend-less Fury: Mouth-Breathing Miserables Are Dragging Friendsgiving & It’s The Ashiest Thing Ever

WOW people are actually hating on Friendsgiving….y’all really are miserable. I’m sorry you’ve never been invited to one lol pic.twitter.com/BQ8EDm8YtQ — #cinema (@chi_socialite) November 25, 2019

Miserable Twitter Vs. Friendsgiving

Twitter can be addictive and often hilarious when it’s not a toxic wasteland filled with miserable people who hate anything that everyone loves. And by anything, we mean everything including Friendsgiving–a warm and fuzzy celebration of friendship during Thanksgiving season–that sparked hilarious chaos between those who love it and others who hate it across Twitter.

Y’all hating on Friendsgiving again? Them thangs be litter than a 4 alarm fire. pic.twitter.com/e1ThchjfvQ — Rihanna’s Only Child (@rieslingbeauty) November 25, 2019

Peep the Twitter chaos over Friendsgiving on the flip.