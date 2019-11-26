Pardison Fontaine Is Joined By Offset To Perform “Under8ed” & “Take It Down” On ‘The Late Late Show’ [Video]

Pardison Fontaine And Offset Perform “Under8ed” / “Take It Down” Medley

Pardison Fontaine stopped by The Late Late Show on Monday night to perform for James Corden and his live audience, and luckily for everyone in attendance, he brought Offset along with him.

On the show, the duo performed a medley of songs, which included the tracks “Under8ed” and “Take It Down,” both of which appear on Pardison’s new project, Under8ed.

Check out the performance down below to hear some tracks from Fontaine’s new project: