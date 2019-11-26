Holding It Down: La La Supports Carmelo Anthony With Son On Facetime Before He Balls Out In Blazers Victory

Carmelo Gets The Support Of His Family As He Makes History

Carmelo Anthony is BACK balling, making history, at least for one night…as well as getting the support of his estranged wife. Last night, Melo scored 25 points as the Trail Blazers beat the Bulls at the United Center in Chicago, passing Alex English to become the 18th all-time scorer in NBA history.

This was a huge accomplishment for the 35-year-old baller who had the support of his estranged wife La La Anthony on the sidelines. La La even held down their son Kiyan, who was on Facetime the entire time, so he could see his dad make history while she held up the phone towards the court.

A sweet moment where Melo salutes his son on facetime while his mom holds the phone was captured on the team’s Instagram. You see La La getting Melo’s attention right before he breaks the record. Check it out.

Melo finished the game with 25 points, 8 rebounds, and 2 assists. Good for him!