WTF?! Caretaker Attacked And Killed By Pack Of Wild Hogs In Front Of Elderly Patients’ Home

Texas Caregiver Killed By Pack Of Feral Hogs

This is one of the most gruesome deaths we’ve ever read about.

Christine Rollins, a caregiver, arrived at her patients’ home in Anahuac, Texas this past Sunday morning and was promptly attacked by a pack of feral hogs according to a report in PEOPLE.

Hours later, her body was discovered in the front yard by the 84-year-old homeowner who was concerned when she did not arrive for her shift on time. “Exsanguination due to feral hog assault” has been officially ruled as the cause of Rollins’ death by the Jefferson County medical examiner.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne says there is “no doubt” that the woman was attacked by multiple hogs.

“In my 35 years, I can tell you that it’s one of the worst things I’ve seen,” said Hawthorne, who called the death “unbelievably tragic.” “This is a very rare incident, just what little research we have found less than six of these have been reported in the nation,” he said.

The working theory is that it was still dark outside when Rollins was arriving for her 6am shift at the home. She likely did not see the pack of hog and they set upon her before she could react. It was also noted that she had a head injury that she may have sustained in a fall while trying to escape.

While this is said to be a rare occurance, Hawthorne says that vicious, feral hogs are a big problem in Chambers County.

They might wanna do something about that. Rest in peace Christine Rollins.