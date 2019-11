Must Be Nice: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Texas Assault Case Reportedly Gets Dismissed

According to reports from TMZ , the rapper’s mall attack case in Houston has been tossed out. The State of Texas formally requested to have 69’s assault charges–which stem from an alleged altercation back in 2018–completely dismissed, and luckily for Tekashi, a judge signed off on it on Monday.

The reason this whole thing ended up getting tossed is because state says the complaining witness, also known as the alleged victim in this case, requested it be so. The young fan who allegedly got choked out by 6ix9ine later ended up showing up to one of the rapper’s court hearings about the matter and posed for a picture with him.

The whole situation happened because the fan,

Santiago Albarran

, started recording Tekashi against his wishes, which allegedly resulted in the rapper putting his hands

around the kid’s throat

.