Must Be Nice: Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Texas Assault Case Reportedly Gets Dismissed

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Assault Case In Houston Has Reportedly Been Dismissed
Tekashi 6ix9ine is still tangled up in his racketeering case in New York, but over in Texas, some other legal woes have just been taken off his plate.
According to reports from TMZ, the rapper’s mall attack case in Houston has been tossed out. The State of Texas formally requested to have 69’s assault charges–which stem from an alleged altercation back in 2018–completely dismissed, and luckily for Tekashi, a judge signed off on it on Monday.
The reason this whole thing ended up getting tossed is because state says the complaining witness, also known as the alleged victim in this case, requested it be so. The young fan who allegedly got choked out by 6ix9ine later ended up showing up to one of the rapper’s court hearings about the matter and posed for a picture with him. The whole situation happened because the fan, Santiago Albarran, started recording Tekashi against his wishes, which allegedly resulted in the rapper putting his hands around the kid’s throat.
Santiago told Tekashi’s attorney that he wanted to drop the charges at the hearing, apparently saying he’d expressed that same sentiment to the prosecution.
Carl A. Moore, Tekashi’s attorney, said the following to TMZ:
But the fan’s request to throw out the case isn’t the only reason the state cited for wanting it dismissed. Prosecutors say moving 6ix9ine to Texas is a “security risk” now that he’s cooperated with the feds over in New York City. Tekashi still hasn’t been sentenced in his racketeering case, but hopes a judge will cut him a break since he’s been singing in court and helped them score convictions against several others involved.
“Mr. Hernandez has not been notified yet of the dismissal. We plan to notify him today. I am happy the prosecutors handling this case did what was fair and just today in Dismissing the charge against Mr. Hernandez. We hope that getting this case behind him will assist in him moving forward with his career.”
