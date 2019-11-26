Tia Mowry Talks Dropping 60 lbs & Beating Postpartum Depression With THIS Exercise Routine [Video]

“How I Got My Body Back After Baby 2”, According To Tia Mowry

Supermom Tia Mowry is detailing the real struggles she faced after having a baby and blending back into the world. Tia talks in the past tense, since now she’s 60 pounds lighter and all things are clearer to her in retrospect. She says she took time to exercise to feel better about herself after self-diagnosing herself with postpartum depression. The weight loss was just a byproduct of her determination.

Everybody has a different journey. I just want people to understand that they don’t have to have that snapback body two months after having a baby. I feel like we live in a society that pushes that. That’s why one of the main reasons I want to show myself in a vulnerable place.

Tia drops some serious gems here and her work out routine. Check out it!