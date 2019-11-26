Keep Cardi’s Cakes Clear Of The Kitchen: Rapper Offers To Peel Vegetables For Thanksgiving With Offset’s Family

Cardi B Not Cooking Thanksgiving Dinner For Offset’s Family

Expect Cardi B to do all of the eating and none of the cooking Thursday, as she heads South to Atlanta for Thanksgiving with Offset’s family.

“I’m really excited,” the star, 27, told PEOPLE of Thanksgiving. “I’m going to Atlanta. I spend it with [my husband] Offset‘s family… Now that my daughter’s a little bit older she likes to interact with kids,” says the proud mom. “I’m excited to see her with her siblings [Offset is father to three other children from previous relationships]. It’s gonna be fun. A lot of open space down there in Atlanta so I can’t wait.”

And while she’s a woman of many talents, Cardi won’t be playing chef for the family meal, although she’s down to pitch in on the prep efforts:

“No. I could help mash up the potatoes, know what I’m sayin’? Y’all want me to peel some vegetables, I’ll help you with that!’” “I mean if y’all want me to cook a dish, I’ll do it. But I don’t guarantee it.” “I think I could do a really good mac and cheese,” she says. Still, says Cardi, “I don’t play with my mac and cheese either, so I feel like if I’m gonna go in and do it, I’m gonna do it good. But I don’t think they’re gonna trust me enough.”

Yeah, we can see why Offset’s family won’t leave her to do the mac and cheese. Would you trust an amateur to execute everyone’s fave?

What’s your favorite part of the Thanksgiving meal? Who handles mac and cheese duties in your fam?