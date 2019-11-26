You Good, Bro? Ex Papa John’s CEO Ate 40 Pizzas In 30 Days To See What Changed After He Left

Papa John’s Founder and Ex-CEO Isn’t Happy With The Chain’s New Pizza

Even since John Schnatter resigned from his chairman position at Papa John’s for using the N-word on a conference call in 2018, his downfall has been pretty entertaining to watch.

Most recently, the pizza chain’s founder and ex-CEO did an interview where he talked a little too candidly about his life post-Papa John’s, and now, he’s being relentlessly clowned all over the internet for one specific quote.

In this new interview, Schattner reveals his belief that he was conspired against before being forced to resign, arguing that the whole N-word debacle was “a farce” designed to boot him from the company. He went on to say that company leaders “used the black community and race as a way to steal the company,” saying the comments he made during the conference call in question were apparently intended to condemn racism.

Sure, Jan.

Now, the founder thinks Papa John’s is a “miserable place” serving food that he’s personally assessed to have experienced a downturn in quality–and his way of figuring this out is just as pathetic as it is hilarious.

“I’ve had over 40 pizzas in the last 30 days and it’s not the same pizza,” he said. “It’s not the same product. It just doesn’t taste as good.”

40 pizzas in 30 days: a feat that if any of us completed, we would never tell it to another human being. But for some reason, Schattner broadcast that information to the whole world. And now, that’s the quote that will live on forever.

If you’d like to catch the full interview, check it out in all it’s glory here.