Plot Twist: Omarion Plucks B2K Off Millennium Tour Line-Up, Birthday Boy Lil Fizz Gets Clowned Into Oblivion

Omarion Announces Going On Tour Without B2K On Fizz’s Birthday

What in the icebox savagery is going on here??? Omarion is getting praised today for making the ultimate chess move regarding his drama with B2K co-worker Lil Fizz and his ex-gf Apryl Jones. Ever since it was revealed that Fizz was dating Omarion’s ex and downplaying their ‘friendship’, fans were wondering how O was going to react.

Welp! Now we know (or assume) that Omarion had a plan all along to distance himself from his coworker, stopping his bag! Omarion just announced he was going on tour without his band mates!

And to make it even PETTIER, he announced the B2K deficient line-up on Fizz’s birthday of all days.

SAVAGE.

Who knew Lil Fizzle Pop would be the clown on his own birthday?

