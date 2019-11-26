Lawyer To The Stars Abandons Kevin McCall’s Custody Bid Against RHOA’s Eva Marcille (Exclusive)

Kevin McCall Left High & Dry In Custody Case With Eva Marcille

There’s an old saying that a man who represents himself has a fool for a client.

Well, Kevin McCall may need to heed those words after his hotshot celebrity lawyer abandoned him on his child custody case against his baby mama Eva Marcille Sterling, BOSSIP can reveal.

McCall’s lawyer Adamma McKimmon filed court papers Nov. 25th asking to be let off the case against the RHOA star immediately.

McKimmon cited an “existing conflict of interest” but she may have been put off by McCall’s increasingly bizarre behavior, which culminated with a scuffle with a Sheriff’s officer at a hearing on the case earlier this month, which resulted in his arrest and felony charges.

McCall sued Marcille for joint physical custody of their daughter Marley Rae, five, and asked the judge to force Sterling to pay him child support when the girl is in his care, the suit, obtained by BOSSIP, states.

But Marcille fired back, asking that the case be dismissed and alleged that McCall was a violent deadbeat dad who abused her throughout her pregnancy and has never financially supported the child.

McKimmon has represented high profile dads in custody cases including reality star Stevie J and NBA star Jordan McRae. We’ve reached out to McKimmon for comment.

The lawyer said that McCall is aware that she will be withdrawing as his counsel, and she’s asked him to be served with court papers on the case going forward and prepare for a hearing next month.