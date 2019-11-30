Experience Winter Wonderland With This Intricately-Designed Swarovski Snowflake Necklace

Live in an area that doesn’t exactly allow for a white Christmas, but still want to experience a winter wonderland this holiday season? You don’t have to be knees deep in ice to find some winter fun. In fact, all you need is Atelier Delfina’s White Swarovski Center Snowflake Necklace to keep the spirit of Frosty (the snowman, of course) with you wherever you go.

Patterned after an intricate snowflake, this necklace features a dainty pendant that can turn any outfit into a festive one. It’s crafted from 14K rose gold plating and adorned with Swarovski elements to add dazzle and shine. The snowflake pendant boasts a unique shape that resembles the rare charm of actual snowflakes, making it an excellent accessory to wear to holiday parties.

On any given day, the White Swarovski Center Snowflake Necklace would set you back $99.99, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for only $12 with code BFSAVE20.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.