Get This Brush Stylists Swear by at a Special Cyber Monday Price

Replicating your stylist’s tricks at home is…well, impossible. Even if you try to use every single tool and product they’ve applied to your tresses, you still can’t achieve the salon-smooth look they always manage to pull off. And that’s because they have styling secrets they typically don’t disclose, even to their most loyal clientele.

While we can’t really dish out all your stylist’s hacks, we have an idea of how some professionals pull off the perfect coif. A tool many stylists swear by, the Miracle Brush & Mini Miracle Brush Bundle is a styling duo that can help you detangle your hair so you can easily style it the way you want it to.

Now available on sale for an extra 20% off, it features the world-famous Miracle Brush and its mini travel edition to give you the most gentle, luxurious detangling experience wherever you go. The wildly popular brush has a sleek, ergonomic design that makes it a breeze to use, as well as 100% boar hair and nylon bristles with microsphere tips that feel amazing on the scalp. With just a single stroke, you’ll already feel the difference. And not only does it detangle, but it also adds volume and shine.

Compatible with all hair types and textures, these brushes can accommodate those with sensitive scalps or sensory issues. You can even use them to keep your extensions and wigs in tip-top shape.

Usually valued at $43, this bundle is now available on sale for $36.99. You can enjoy an even bigger discount and get it for only $29.60 when you enter the code CMSAVE20 at checkout.

Miracle Brush & Mini Miracle Brush Bundle – $29.60 (CMSAVE20) See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

Bossip has teamed up with StackCommerce to bring you the best deals on the web. We may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.