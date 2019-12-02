Save An Extra 20% On This Multitasking Machine That Grinds And Brews Coffee Beans

The Christmas specials of your local cafe are great and all, but you know what’s not great? The headache-inducing total sum of your coffee expenditure by the end of the month. And while it’s cheaper to make your own cuppa joe at home, it’s not really feasible when you’re in a hurry every morning.

This is where the Chefman 4-Cup Grind & Brew Coffee Maker comes into play. Ideal for coffee lovers who are usually pressed for time, this machine not only grinds your coffee beans, but brews them too. This process allows for the preservation of the beans’ oils up until the very last moment, so you can savor the vibrant flavor once the coffee is poured in your cup. You can customize your beverage with different brew strengths, and you can even take care of your boss and colleagues’ caffeine fix with its 4-cup capacity. We don’t know about you, but it’s definitely the best way to earn extra brownie points around the office.

As a bonus, the machine also has a keep warm feature to maintain the perfect temperature for a full 30 minutes after brewing, as well as an auto shut off feature for added safety.

Usually $99.99, you can get this grind-and-brew coffee maker for only $75. You can get an even better deal and score it for only $60 when you enter the code CMSAVE20 at checkout.

Chefman 4-Cup Grind & Brew Coffee Maker – $60 (CMSAVE20) See Deal

Prices are subject to change.

