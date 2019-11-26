Coolest Cop On TV: LaRoyce Hawkins Shows Off His Hottest Handshakes On ‘Chicago PD’ Set [VIDEO]

LaRoyce Has A Secret Handshake For Everyone On Set

In case you need a pick me up before your shady relatives favorite cousins arrive for the holidays, we wanted to share this touching video from our friend at “Chicago P.D.” LaRoyce Hawkins, dapping up EVERYBODY on the set. Check it out below:

