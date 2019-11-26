Ancestor Insight: ‘Harriet’ Writer Kasi Lemmons Describes Being “In Conversation” With Tubman During Creation [Video]

‘Harriet’ Writer Kasi Lemmons Talks Creative Process On THR ‘Close Up’

Harriet is in theaters as we speak and if you haven’t seen it, this holiday weekend would be a good time to check it out.

Recently, screenwriter Kasi Lemmons appeared on The Hollywood Reporter’s Close Up to talk about her process for writing, controversy about British Cynthia Erivo playing an African-American icon, and the abundance of Black talent on set.

She has a very interesting perspective. Press play down bottom to hear her out.

Thoughts?