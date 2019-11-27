Nice Try, Marlo! #RHOA’s Eva Marcille Shows Off Her Beautiful New ATL Home

Eva Marcille Purchases A Home In Atlanta

“Real Housewives Of Atlanta” star Eva Marcille and her hubby Michael Sterling are due for a celebratory moment, the married folks are new homeowners. Eva showed off her new and beautiful Atlanta area pad to her Instagram followers. Eva used the hashtag “blessed” and even teased haters with the hashtag “We ain’t got it.”

We wonder who that message was for? Probably Marlo Hampton who spread a rumor last year that Eva was secretly scammy. The RHOA star spoke to THREE of Eva’s bridesmaids after her $350K wedding and they dragged the model by claiming that she’s flat broke and perpetrating with a house solely used for TV tapings.

“I’m hearing that they’re are having a problem with where they’re living, that they’re renting,” said Marlo. “I’m hearing that they have to get out ASAP. The streets are saying her car has a CPN or CPA number. … Some crooked way to get a car.”

Now what, Marlo?

Cynthia Bailey, Eva’s close pal on TV, left a comment saying she “can’t wait” to come over.

Anyhow, here is Eva in front of her new, lovely pad. Isn’t it pretty?

Eva and Michael welcomed baby number two back in September, so that makes it three kids total in the home. It looks like they have plenty of space to raises them in that big ole crib!