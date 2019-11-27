Baecation: Fabolous Takes Birthday Excursion To Havana With His Queen Emily B

Fabolous Takes Birthday Excursion To Havana With Emily B

Happy belated G-day to rapper Fabolous. The father of three recently turned 42-years-old and to celebrate, he took a baecation with his boo Emily B to Havana, Cuba. Fab and Emily posted up photos from the trip and as you can imagine they were all decked out in matching outfits while posing up in an old school drop-top.

Earlier this year, there were rumors that the couple split. Fabolous campaigned for his lover however and ever since she gave him another chance, he’s been showing off their relationship to the world. They seem to be doing wayyyy better.

Good for them! Hit the flip for more photos from Fab and Emily in Havana.