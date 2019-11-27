Mmm Delicioso: Funniest Thanksgiving Tweets & Memes (So Far)

The turkeys that don’t get slaughtered for Thanksgiving be like pic.twitter.com/SZyL2PzkVO — The Tesla of Trash™️ (@trillificent) November 23, 2019

Hilarious Thanksgiving Tweets

It’s that magical (and hilarious) time of year where we stuff our faces with family we either love dearly or secretly hate so it’s only right that we give you an appetizer of the funniest Thanksgiving tweets/memes on the internet right now.

Me making my way into the kitchen on Thanksgiving when they say the food is ready 😭 pic.twitter.com/3WuI3sZAoL — 4ever 20💜 (@LivingDoll___) November 26, 2019

Peep the funniest Thanksgiving tweets (so far) on the flip.