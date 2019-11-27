Pettiest Reactions To Omarion Jazzy Jeffing B2K Off The 2020 Millennium Tour

Omarion Fires B2K From Millennium Tour, Shatters Twitter

After weeks of loud silence while his B2K bandmate Fizz canoodled with his baby mama Apryl, Omarion announced the B2K-less 2020 Millennium Tour lineup in a deliciously PETTY moment that sparked hilarious chaos across the whole entire internet.

Oh, and he just so happened to drop this ICE COLD bomb on Fizz’s BIRTHDAY which made an already diabolical move even spicier while securing his spot in the Petty Hall Of Fame.

“Always stay gracious best revenge is your paper” pic.twitter.com/q4kmMjwV7m — Creflo West (@rarebre3d) November 26, 2019

Peep the pettiest reactions to Omarion Jazzy Jeffing B2K off the 20202 Millennium Tour on the flip.