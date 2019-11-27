Where Is Mona Scott-Young? Juelz Santana’s Wife Kimbella Agrees To Vacate Mansion Over $40K Back Rent (Exclusive)

Reality Star Accused Of Falling Behind On Rent For Luxe Mansion

“Love & Hip Hop: New York’s” Kimbella James has agreed to leave her family’s mansion in a deal to settle a back rent case – all right before Thanksgiving.

Kimbella and JP Morgan Chase Bank agreed that she and her children would move out of the property – located about 20 miles outside of New York City – and pay back the outstanding rent on the place, according to court papers obtained by BOSSIP.

Last year, the bank sued Juelz Santana last year to evict Kimbella and their three children out from the nearly $1 million five-bedroom four-bath McMansion they’d been renting. Chase accused the Santana family of “illegally taking possession” of the property and refusing to leave it after the bank bought it at a foreclosure auction in 2018.

Juelz and Kimbella had been paying $6,645.91 a month in rent on the place, but apparently fell behind, court papers state.

They later settled, agreeing that the Santana family would pay $40,000 in back rent and future payments of $5,000 a month would count toward’s purchasing the place. But the deal broke down and Chase sued them again, according to court papers.

The case was supposed to head to trial this month, but on the day of the hearing, both sides reported that they’d reached a settlement, where she’d leave and pay the arrears, court papers show. We’ve reached out to Juelz and Kimbella’s lawyer for comment.

The deal must’ve come as a devastating blow to the mother and wife, who is supporting three children – including an infant – while her husband Juelz Santana remains incarcerated in federal prison on a gun charge.

And it’s not the first housing crisis the family has faced. We exclusively revealed that Juelz Santana lost another home to foreclosure last month.

We wish Kimbella and her family the best and hope they’re okay during this holiday week.