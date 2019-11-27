Sure, Jan: Angela Simmons Reveals She Lost Her Virginity At 28, Sparks More Hymen Hysteria

So bow wow said he smashed Angela Simmons but she claimed she lost her virginity at 28, so somebody is lying pic.twitter.com/eLb4cqEhd1 — TMONEY$$ (@darealdroboy) November 27, 2019

Angela Simmons Dishes On Her Virginity, Shatters Twitter

We have no idea why Angela Simmons feels the need to keep addressing her virginity that came up YET AGAIN–this time, on ‘The Dr. Oz Show’ where she revealed that she lost her v-card at 28 to late ex Sutton Tennyson and became pregnant soon after. Yep, 0 to preggo real quick.

Angela Simmons Talks About Losing her virginity & getting pregnant at 28 pic.twitter.com/x8AQK8Pmaj — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2BIog) November 27, 2019

Naturally, this didn’t go over too well (AT ALL) on Twitter and fueled yet another round of hymen hysteria across the internet.

Angela Simmons still telling that tired ol lie pic.twitter.com/qLQChmg6yk — Thelma (@ashsoboujee) November 26, 2019

Peep the loud Twitter chitter-chatter over Angela Simmons’s big reveal on the flip.