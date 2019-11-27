Queen & Slim: Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas Talk About Casting Jodie Turner-Smith And Reveal First Table Read [VIDEO]
- By Bossip Staff
‘Queen & Slim’ Creators Give A Look Inside The Characters
We can’t say enough good things about ‘Queen & Slim’ so we were excited to share this featurette for the movie that gives a look inside the characters. Check it out below:
We absolutely LOVE the story of how Daniel first reacted to Jodie. ‘Queen & Slim’ is in theatres NOW. Make sure to check it out!
Also check out a spoiler filled episode of The Read Podcast this Friday featuring Director Melina Matsoukas and Writer Lena Waithe.
Comments
Bossip Comment Policy
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.