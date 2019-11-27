Beat Face Scummy: Thieves Seen CASUALLY Stealing Huge Bags Of Merchandise From California Ulta Store [Video]

Thieves Steal Large Bags Of Merchandise From Oxnard Ulta

Normally, when people steal, they do it expeditiously. Rarely will you find lethargic thieves who take leisurely strolls around the place from which they pilfer.

However, the thieves at an Ulta store in Oxnard, California weren’t in the LEAST bit of a rush as the security alarm blared for all to hear.

Never seen anything like it.

You see how ol’ boy was just taking his sweet a$$ time?!?