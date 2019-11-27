Congratulations! Toya Wright Says YES To Marriage Proposal From Reign’s Daddy Robert Rushing

Toya Wright #RushingDownTheAisle With Baby Daddy Robert Rushing

We’re sending congratulations and a ton of love to Toya Wright and her boo Robert “Red” Rushing this morning after learning the pair just became engaged. Toya posted the amazing news to her Instagram Tuesday night:

Toya captioned the photo of herself with her hand extended, ring and ring finger visible and holding hands with her love:

Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES!💍 looking forward to forever with you. #Rushingdowntheaisle 📸: @cyndiibee_

The couple have been dating for more than two years now and welcomed their daughter Reign last year in February.

Red occasionally makes appearances on Toya’s social media but he definitely plays it more low key.

This summer, when old age apps are all the rage, he posted this photo of the pair and joked that Toya was afraid to marry him

We can understand her hesitance, she was previously married to Lil Wayne, then Mickey “Memphitz” Wright… But this time is definitely different. We’re putting all kinds of blessings on this union and clearly her man is crazy about her.

He calls her his motivation

And they definitely make a beautiful family

We can’t wait for this wedding! Congratulations Toya and Red.

Hit the flip for great photos of them