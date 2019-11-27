Congratulations! Toya Wright Says YES To Marriage Proposal From Reign’s Daddy Robert Rushing

Toya Wright #RushingDownTheAisle With Baby Daddy Robert Rushing

We’re sending congratulations and a ton of love to Toya Wright and her boo Robert “Red” Rushing this morning after learning the pair just became engaged. Toya posted the amazing news to her Instagram Tuesday night:

Toya captioned the photo of herself with her hand extended, ring and ring finger visible and holding hands with her love:

Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES!💍 looking forward to forever with you. #Rushingdowntheaisle 📸: @cyndiibee_

The couple have been dating for more than two years now and welcomed their daughter Reign last year in February.

My mood but he always make it better.❤️

Red occasionally makes appearances on Toya’s social media but he definitely plays it more low key.

And she still scared to get married. #StillTogether

This summer, when old age apps are all the rage, he posted this photo of the pair and joked that Toya was afraid to marry him

This man is so petty.😩🤣🤣😩

We can understand her hesitance, she was previously married to Lil Wayne, then Mickey “Memphitz” Wright… But this time is definitely different. We’re putting all kinds of blessings on this union and clearly her man is crazy about her.

Lil morning motivation fellas… #GetYaOne #AintTooMany

He calls her his motivation

And they definitely make a beautiful family

We can’t wait for this wedding! Congratulations Toya and Red.

Me & The Birthday Girl

They coordinated for her birthday last month

And he had his mind on forever then too

Beetlejuice & Lydia #halloween2019

The pair dressed up as Beetlejuice and Lydia for Halloween this year

He also got in on the fun with the whole family as the characters from US

❤️

Toya hasn’t shied away from PDA with her man on the gram

“R U S H H O U R” 🚧

He doesn’t seem to mind dressing it up and making it real for his boo

#vmas2019 ❤️ Styled by @therealnoigjeremy

The couple matched in all black everything for the VMAs

They’re also comfortable casually booed up

    They’re definitely out here getting these coins together

    Bae❤️

    Sweet Black Love

    He’s been a hands on dad for baby Reign

    Views from the top of Cobá ruins.❤️

    They’ve traveled the world together

    ❤️#rushtravellifestyle

    Happy Valentine’s Day baby❣️

    They definitely make for a beautiful couple

