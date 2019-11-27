Congratulations! Toya Wright Says YES To Marriage Proposal From Reign’s Daddy Robert Rushing
Toya Wright #RushingDownTheAisle With Baby Daddy Robert Rushing
We’re sending congratulations and a ton of love to Toya Wright and her boo Robert “Red” Rushing this morning after learning the pair just became engaged. Toya posted the amazing news to her Instagram Tuesday night:
Toya captioned the photo of herself with her hand extended, ring and ring finger visible and holding hands with her love:
Yes! Yes! And Yes! For humbling my spirit, for restoring my faith in love, for raising the bar, for being all of what a man should be. For each of these and more I SAY YES!💍 looking forward to forever with you. #Rushingdowntheaisle 📸: @cyndiibee_
The couple have been dating for more than two years now and welcomed their daughter Reign last year in February.
Red occasionally makes appearances on Toya’s social media but he definitely plays it more low key.
This summer, when old age apps are all the rage, he posted this photo of the pair and joked that Toya was afraid to marry him
We can understand her hesitance, she was previously married to Lil Wayne, then Mickey “Memphitz” Wright… But this time is definitely different. We’re putting all kinds of blessings on this union and clearly her man is crazy about her.
He calls her his motivation
And they definitely make a beautiful family
We can’t wait for this wedding! Congratulations Toya and Red.
Hit the flip for great photos of them
They coordinated for her birthday last month
And he had his mind on forever then too
The pair dressed up as Beetlejuice and Lydia for Halloween this year
He also got in on the fun with the whole family as the characters from US
Toya hasn’t shied away from PDA with her man on the gram
He doesn’t seem to mind dressing it up and making it real for his boo
The couple matched in all black everything for the VMAs
They’re also comfortable casually booed up
Continue Slideshow
They’re definitely out here getting these coins together
Sweet Black Love
He’s been a hands on dad for baby Reign
They’ve traveled the world together
They definitely make for a beautiful couple
This holiday greeting was super sweet
His birthday is right around the corner, wonder how they’ll celebrate this year.
Their love story is definitely a sweet one
