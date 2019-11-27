SMH: Alleged Patreon Account Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Joycelyn Savage Gets Shut Down

Joycelyn Savage’s Alleged Patreon Account Gets Shut Down

A Patreon account believed to be run by one of R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriends, Joycelyn Savage, has been taken down by the site.

According to reports from TMZ, Patreon said that they shut down the account after attempting to unsuccessfully verify the account holder’s identity.

“After multiple unsuccessful attempts to verify the identity of the account holder, we closed the Patreon page allegedly associated with Joycelyn Savage due to potential impersonation,” they told the publication. “All patrons who signed up for the membership page were refunded and the creator did not receive any funds.”

Someone thought to be Savage teased the Patreon account on Instagram this week, saying she would dish out stories and claims of abuse on the platform, which allows subscribers to support people in exchange for exclusive content. In an effort to get people to donate, the Instagram page promised daily posts diving deep into her story with Kelly.

Formerly known for being a staunch defender of R. Kelly, if the account was actually hers, Joycelyn had seemingly turned on the disgraced singer.

“Things I am going to reveal that was sweared not to see the day of light—by NDA,” she said. “I am risking my life for many others. ‪This story is 18+ and only for mature audience, I want to make sure my story is very detailed as I can remember.”

R. Kelly’s attorney criticized Joycelyn’s apparent decision to sell her story for money, saying, “It is unfortunate that Jocelyn now seeks to make money by exploiting her long time, loving relationship with Robert.”

As of now, since Patreon could not confirm the identity of the account holder, it will refund all of the subscribers who signed up for updates. It’s still unknown whether or not these posts were from Joycelyn or not.