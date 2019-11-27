For Your Viewing Pleasure: Koffee Drops Stormy New Visuals For “W” Featuring Gunna [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Koffee’s New Music Video For “W” Featuring Gunna
Koffee is fire. There’s really no other way to put it.
The Jamaican singer, songwriter, rapper, DJ and guitarist is talented beyond measure and she is back to make that perfectly clear with a new single and music video called “W” featuring Atlanta’s man of the year, Gunna.
Press play below to peep the clip.
Run that ting back!
