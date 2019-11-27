Happy Birthday, Queen! 80-Year-Old Tina Turner Celebrates Octogenarian-hood With Sassy Message “I Look GREAT!”

Tina Turner Posts Video To Celebrate Her 80th Birthday

Tina Turner, the legend, the icon, the indelible vocalist, turned 80-years-old yesterday and she was NOT shy about it!

The singer posted the following video to her Twitter page to let people know exactly what living 80 years looks like.

To celebrate turning 80 years old, Tina has recorded a special birthday video message just for her fans.💜 #Tina80 pic.twitter.com/dUFEUawQ7r — TinaTurner (@LoveTinaTurner) November 26, 2019

Stan. Stan. STAN!

Happy birthday, Tina Turner. May your big wheel forever keep turnin’.