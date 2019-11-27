Happy Birthday, Queen! 80-Year-Old Tina Turner Celebrates Octogenarian-hood With Sassy Message “I Look GREAT!”
- By Bossip Staff
Tina Turner Posts Video To Celebrate Her 80th Birthday
Tina Turner, the legend, the icon, the indelible vocalist, turned 80-years-old yesterday and she was NOT shy about it!
The singer posted the following video to her Twitter page to let people know exactly what living 80 years looks like.
Stan. Stan. STAN!
Happy birthday, Tina Turner. May your big wheel forever keep turnin’.
