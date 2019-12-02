Hate It Or Love It?! #MarriedToMedicine Season 7 Reunion Looks [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
Married To Medicine Season 7, married to medicine, mariah huq, quad, heavenly kimes, contessa

Source: Kathy Boos / Bravo

#MarriedToMedicine Season 7 Reunion Looks

The “Married To Medicine Season 7” reunion is on the way and people have some stroooong opinions about this year’s fashions. The theme for the evening was Bedroom Boudoir and some people absolutely nailed it—while others, well, not so much.

In a reunion preview via BravoTV.com, the ladies are seen showing off their looks backstage and proudly posing in their best fashions. Dr. Heavenly was on hand and admitted that she’d just had botox and got new teeth.

“You know when your stuff is good and you know it? That’s how I feel,” exclaimed Dr. Heavenly Kimes in her lingerie-influenced, long, black gown with feather details. “I got Dr. Jackie to do my botox up here, so I’m tight and right okay. I’ve got my new grill.”

Mariah Huq was also the only one on stage to try a vibrant color; hot pink, which she accessorized with dozens of diamonds.

Other standouts included newbie Buffie Purselle who wore a corset dress and flowing feathered robe looking bedroom boudoir ready…

View this post on Instagram

Reunion Theme BEDROOM𝓑𝓸𝓾𝓭𝓸𝓲𝓻 Thank you so much to my team for making me feel like a princess at my first #marriedtomed reunion! Creative Direction and Styled by @gracefulartistry Makeup @gracefulartistry ． ． ． ． ． ． WHOR @iamthecountess THE Countess hand beaded my gorgeous corset…no biggie, it only took her 4 weeks/80hrs to complete the WHOR piece (Worldwide House of Royals) @worldwidehouseofroyal …talk about dedication!! 🙌🏿 ． ． ． ． ． ． Assistant and #wefromvaldosta @_thajuice_ Hair Execution @esmithhair Such a pleasure working with you, Eugene!! Pleasant and professional 😍 ． ． ． ． ． . @askdrdavidp EyeCandy for ME #teamBuffie #MrsMD #Married2Med #swipeleft #reunion #bravo

A post shared by Buffie Purselle (@buffiepurselle) on

and Ms. Quad who told Instagram she needed to lawyer up because she was “killing them” at the reunion.

View this post on Instagram

Had to lawyer UP because I'm killing them! 💋💕

A post shared by Miss Quad (@absolutelyquad) on

Whose “Married To Medicine” season 7 reunion look is your fave???

The reunion airs in January, will YOU be watching???

More on the flip.

View this post on Instagram

The game ain't based on sympathy. 💋 #fashionkiller

A post shared by Miss Quad (@absolutelyquad) on

